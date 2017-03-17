Guilderland man charged with abusing Vanderheyden Hall resident

Mar 17, 2017 Jim Franco Albany County, Crime, Guilderland, News, Towns
ALBANY – A Guilderland man is charged with a host of crimes for allegedly having sexual contact with a resident at Vanderheyden Hall who was in his care.
According to the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, Justin Hope, a direct care aid at the Rensselaer County home for troubled youth, signed the victim out of the facility in August, 2016, brought her to his apartment and to a sporting event, gave her alcohol and marijuana and engaged in oral sex with her.
According to the Justice center, the resident had “intellectual disabilities.”
The incident came to light when bystanders saw Hope and the victim drinking alcohol in public and reported it to Vanderheyden Hall officials.
Patricia Gunning, the Justice Center special prosecutor, said Hope is charged with the felonies of criminal sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child as well as the misdemeanors of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.
The law prohibits sexual contact of any kind between an employee and a resident of a facility certified by the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, according to Gunning.
“Vanderheyden Hall provides services to youth and young adult residents with a variety of disabilities and diagnoses and many residents have suffered significant trauma in their lives,” Gunning said in a statement. “For an employee to abuse their authority, as this defendant is alleged to have done, subjecting a resident to sexual abuse is a criminal act that can interfere with the very treatment Vanderheyden is providing.”
Hope was arraigned by Albany County Judge William Carter and remanded to the Albany County jail.
Mar 09, 2017 0
Mar 06, 2017 0
Feb 15, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Mar 17, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
5 hours ago
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
2 days ago
Exciting news! ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less
For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank with Kelli Cavagnaro.
4 days ago
This cute little guy came to visit the Kinderhook branch last week…his name is Norton and is the four-legged nephew of Kelli Cavagnaro. People and pet-friendly! ... See MoreSee Less
Heather Powell
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
At Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, families gather together to celebrate with each other and to enjoy each other’s company. Special times. Special memories. Here, four generations are together to celebrate a birthday. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community shared their event.
1 week ago
The registration page is up for Chop, Mix & Roll! Register at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html
2017 Chop, Mix & Roll
Food
Fun
Friends
Wine
$20 per person - buy your tickets online at www.daughtersofsarah.org/foundation/chop17/chop17.html
or Call Talya at 518-724-3261 ... See MoreSee Less