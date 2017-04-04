No injures in Guilderland blaze; cats may have perished

Apr 04, 2017 Jim Franco Crime, Guilderland, News, Towns
A fire at 2973 Curry Road on Tuesday, April 4. (photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)
GUILDERLAND – Fire destroyed a Curry Road home on Tuesday, April 4.
Nobody was injured, but several cats are believed to have perished in the blaze that started at around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters were still at the scene at around 11 a.m. but the small, one-story home at 2973 Curry Road appeared to be a total loss. Curry Road was closed for most of the morning but one lane of traffic was allowed by noon.
Fort Hunter Fire Department was in command of the firefighting efforts.
More information as it becomes available.
