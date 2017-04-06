Life, Songs, Poems of Robert Burns at Guilderland Public Library

Apr 06, 2017 Michael Hallisey Community, Guilderland, Towns
Andrew Calhoun, recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Woodstock Folk Festival, appears at GPL on Sunday, April 9. Photo by Danny Schmidt
Celebrate the life, songs and poems of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns! On Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m, GPL is hosting Andrew Calhoun who will sing Robert Burns’ songs to the long-neglected original melodies to which the poet composed his lyrics.
Andrew will also read selections from his new book, Warlock Rhymer, English translations of Robert Burns’ Scots poems, published by Artemis Books, and relate the tale of Burns’ brief and blazing life.
Optimizing Your Presence Online
Are you on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn? Do you want to collaborate online through Google? Find out how easy it is to best use these and other online tools when you come to GPL on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 pm for Optimizing Your Online Presence. Internet expert (and William K. Sanford library director) Evelyn Neale will give you practical tips on building and improving your professional online presence by using the appropriate online platforms. Please register by calling 456-2400 x 2.
Build Your Network on LinkedIn
If you’re not on LinkedIn, why not? Come to GPL on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 pm, and Sarah McFadden from Cornell Cooperative Extension will show you how to connect with professionals in your field, or build an online resume with LinkedIn.
The social network for professional networking, LinkedIn is the place to showcase your professional accomplishments. This program is provided courtesy of the Adult Literacy Grant and the Upper Hudson Library System. Please register for this program by calling 456-2400 x 2.
Musical Mystery Storytime
Local singer-songwriter and librarian Tor Loney returns to GPL on Monday, April 10, at 10:30 am, to lead toddlers and preschoolers through an exciting music and movement storytime. You’ll listen to stories, dance, sing along while Tor plays his guitar, try out different instruments, and more.
Preschool Drop-in Yoga-Inspired Storytime
Early literacy skills encourage success in school! Join us at GPL on Tuesday, April 11, at 10:30 am, for stories, songs, and yoga-inspired movement! Preschool Yoga-Inspired Storytime is for children aged 3-5 with a caregiver. Younger siblings are always welcome. Please dress for movement and bring either a yoga mat or a towel.
Tea Talks-DIY: Herbal “Teas” from Your Garden
If you love tea, then you need to come to the library on Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 pm to learn all about teas and tisanes, especially those that you can grow in your garden. Health benefits, growing techniques, brewing styles and drink recipes will all discussed. No tea talk will be complete without a tasting. Presented by Short & Stout Tea of Guilderland.
Origami Fun and Folding!
Learn about origami and then create your own masterpiece, perhaps a paper crane, when you come to GPL onThursday, April 13, at 4 pm. GPL will supply the paper and fun, you supply the creativity. Open to children grades 3 – 6; parents/caregivers are welcome to join. Please let us know you’re coming by calling 456-2400 x 4.
Holiday Closing
The Guilderland Public Library will be closed Sunday, April 16, for the Easter Holiday.
Better Books Sale
There are bargains galore on books, CDs, DVDs and more at the Guilderland Public Library’s next Better Books Sale on Saturday, April 8, from 10 am until 4 pm. Good hunting!
About GPL
The Guilderland Public Library is located at 2228 Western Avenue, Guilderland. Visit the Library’s website at www.guilpl.orgto get information on upcoming programs, and to register online via the homepage’s “Events & Registration Calendar.” Check out the “unofficial” Library updates at facebook.com/Guilderland.Library and follow the Library on Twitter (@GuilderlandLib).
