SPOTTED: Lady Dutch crush Lady Patriots, 18-0

The entire Daughters of Sarah Senior Community is buzzing right now, finishing up our preparations for Pesach (Passover). We hope you and yours are ready for the holiday too.

Kinderhook Bank gives back to the community in lots of ways…volunteering, Jean Days, events, sponsorships and donations. This week we're proud to support Columbia Land Conservancy, Twin Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America, Ichabod Crane Central Schools, Kinderhook Elks Lodge 2530, Columbia Clippers Travel Baseball, Columbia Pathways to Recovery, Concerts in the Village of Kinderhook, Columbia County Housing Advisory Board, Perfect 10 Afterschool Program, Chatham Area Business Alliance, Center For Disability Services, Chatham Little League, Hudson Valley Choral Society, Play for Pink, Bethlehem Chamber, North Chatham Free Library, and Columbia All Sports.

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:



May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton



Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!



Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.



Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.



The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you're interested, please come and join us!



The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:



June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home



