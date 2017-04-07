SPOTTED: Lady Dutch crush Lady Patriots, 18-0

Apr 07, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, Guilderland, High School Sports, Sports, The Spot, Towns
SCHENECTADY – The Guilderland girls lax team went on the road and crushed the Lady Patriots 18-0 on Thursday, April 6.
Kadi Futia led the Lady Dutch with five goals and an assist in what was a lopsided Suburban Council game.
Kerry Gerety had three goals and an assist for Guilderland and Amanda Nieman had three goals.
Shea Thompson had two goals and an assist, Claire Thompson had two goals and Hayley Kmack, Alexis Nieman and Caitlyn Williams each had a goal to round out the scoring for Guilderland.
Kmack had three assists and Williams had one.
Guilderland goalie Alexa Dicaprio only had to make one save for the shut out, while her counterpart from Schenectady, Kristin Berhaupt, made 17.
