 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Lady Dutch lose to Scotia-Glenville, 5-2

Apr 14, 2017 Galleries, Guilderland, High School Sports, News, Sports, The Spot, Towns

SPOTTED: Lady Dutch lose to Scotia-Glenville, 5-2

GUILDERLAND – The girls softball team lost a non-conference home game to Scotia-Glenville on Friday, April 14, by a score of 5-2.

Amanda Smith and Alyssa Burg teamed up on the mound for the Lady Dutch, striking out 12 and giving up seven hits and seven walks.

Nicole Fyvie hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the sixth and Arielys Rodriguez went two for four at the plate with two doubles. Sarah Mahar added a double in the bottom of the seventh to drive in Rodriguez.

Scotia batted around to score two in the second, added two more in the fifth and another in the sixth.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

5 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Things are pretty exciting in Delmar – we have purchased the former 1st Niagara branch at 197 Delaware Avenue and plans are underway to move our branch from 180 Delaware Avenue after adding our Kinderhook Bank flair and style to the building. Stay tuned for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View at The Spinney at Pond View.

2 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

When you're driving around the community, be on the lookout for homemade spring wreaths which were made last month! Check out other activities planned this month to join in on the fun!

www.thespinneyatpondview.com/blog/ ... See MoreSee Less

When youre driving around the community, be on the lookout for homemade spring wreaths which were made last month! Check out other activities planned this month to join in on the fun! http://www.thespinneyatpondview.com/blog/
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 11
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke

3 days ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Calling all hungry residents! Don't forget today's Lunch with Neighbors at Mercato's (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Calling all hungry residents! Dont forget todays Lunch with Neighbors at Mercatos (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Chamber of Commerce's photo.

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thank you to everyone who attended the Annual Chamber Legislative Breakfast this morning at the Columbia-Greene Community College. Thank you to all of our sponsors of the event National Grid, Fingar Insurance, Columbia Greene Board of Realtors, Columbia-Greene Community College and Columbia Land Conservancy. The following are Premium Investors MetzWood Insurance and The Bank of Greene County. Major Investors of all events are Columbia Economic Development Corporation - Choose Columbia - Columbia Economic Development Corporation, E.P. Nevins Insurance Agency and Kinderhook Bank. Media Investors of all events are Columbia-Greene Media, iHeartRadio and Mid-Hudson Cablevision. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom!
Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always. ... See MoreSee Less

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom! Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View at The Spinney at Pond View.

1 week ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week! ... See MoreSee Less

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 11
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It's amazing to see an animal like that up so close. Owls aren't the easiest of animals to spot. Do you get hummingbirds down as far as Albany? I saw one of those in Ontario once.

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU