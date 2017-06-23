Crossgates Mall shooter gets another up to seven years in prison

Jun 23, 2017 Spotlight News Crime, Guilderland, News, Towns
MAEWEATHER
ALBANY – The 20-year-old man who shot a gun in Crossgates Mall will serve up to the next 16 years in prison.
A jury convicted Tasheem Maeweather of reckless endangerment on May 5. He was sentenced to up to seven years by Judge Roger McDonough in Albany Supreme Court on Friday, June 23.
At trial, Assistant District Attorney Steven Sharp presented the jury with testimony from mall patrons and employees, law enforcement and ballistic and laboratory professionals.
The jury found him innocent of the more serious charge of attempted murder as well as acquitting him of criminal possession of a weapon and attempted assault.
On Nov. 12, 2016 multiple shots were fired near a crowded area of the mall near the Apple Store, near “Santa Land” where multiple families were lined up to take holiday photos. There were thousands of people were at the mall at the time.
“Citizens of Albany County should always expect to be safe when visiting public spaces,” said District Attorney Davie Soares in a statement. “This defendant violated our sense of safety and has left a traumatic and indelible memory for those who were present that day.”
At the time, Maeweather was on felony probation for a 2015 drug conviction and was being monitored by a GPS ankle bracelet. Due to multiple technical violations of the court ordered terms of the probation, Judge Peter Lynch sentenced Maeweather to nine years for the underlying drug conviction.
That sentence will run consecutively to his most recent sentence of seven years.
Jun 07, 2017 0
Jun 07, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
Apr 01, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.
22 hours ago
We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
4 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
2 weeks ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.