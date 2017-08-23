10 years after moving to U.S., Guilderland High senior has laid groundwork for promising career

Aug 23, 2017 Ali Hibbs Community, Guilderland, News, Towns
Anastasya Prigorodova Photo by Michael Hallisey/Spotlight News
GUILDERLAND — When 18-year-old Anastasya Prigorodova moved to the U.S. from Uzbekistan 10 years ago, she learned to speak English by writing new words onto cards that she posted around her room. She would leave each one up until she knew the word and how it was spelled. Within a year, she said she was able to converse in her new language.
Now going into her senior year at Guilderland Central High School, the National Honors student spent the summer learning the ins and outs of a career she hopes to pursue upon graduation, one which was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as 2016’s “Best Job.” Her boss said its a career path in high demand here in the Capital District.
Working as a paid intern for Dr. Sergey Berenshteyn of Adirondack Orthodontics, Prigorodova has gained experience in nearly every aspect of his Latham practice — from the front desk, to the x-ray room, to the patients themselves.
Prigorodova’s father, a dental technician from Belarus, inspired her to pursue a similar line of work and helped her find the internship. Having worked with Berenshteyn previously, he reached out to see if he would have room to take on an intern for the summer.
The office in Latham is the third that Berenshteyn has opened in the Capital District in five years, he has others in Albany and Clifton Park. The Latham office opened in February and Prigorodova began her internship in June.
“As we were growing, I needed more help,” said Berenshteyn, explaining that Prigorodova is the first intern ever employed by his practice. “And, this summer, Stacy (Prigorodova) was looking for things to do! It really arose organically and turned out, I think, mutually beneficial.”
Standing next to the front desk in the still-new waiting room of his office, Berenshteyn described the work his new intern has been doing. She works the front desk and has learned to schedule appointments, take payments and talk to new patients. “She’s very friendly when she greets new people,” he said, smiling at his young protégé.
Prigorodova also takes new patients back to consult with Berenshteyn, handles patient records, helps with x-rays, sterilizes equipment, and is even able to assist with procedures. “Even though she’s just an intern, she’s the only one who works all the way from the front to the back,” Berenshteyn pointed out.
Describing recent advances in orthodontics, Berenshteyn explained that there is more to the practice than fitting adolescents with braces. New Invisalign® technology has made it possible for adults to surreptitiously straighten their smiles, he said, and many are choosing to do so. Adults over the age of 30 make up approximately 20 percent of his fast-growing practice. Patients, it seems, are never in short supply.
“I love it,” said Prigorodova, who explained that her father had hoped she would pursue a career in dentistry. “I didn’t really want to do that, so I started doing some research,” she said. “And this appealed to me.” According to the her, there is less need for novocaine in orthodontics and the atmosphere is, by and large, friendlier and more relaxed.
The profession, in fact, just overtook dentistry for the number one job on the US News list, which is based on factors such as salary, employment opportunities and work-life balance. An orthodontist in the U.S. can expect to earn between $90,000 and $250,000 annually. Yet, according to Berenshteyn, they are difficult to find in the region. He is looking to hire someone and has employed a headhunter, but still guesses it will be several months before he hires someone.
“It’s hard,” he said. “Not a lot of people are dying to come to Albany. But they should; it’s a great place.”
Prigorodova’s family moved to the U.S. ten years ago to join their extended family and to find more opportunity, she said. They spent the first two years in New York City before moving to Guilderland. While she admits the initial culture shock was not easy, Prigorodova has clearly acclimated well and is active in her community and school. She belongs to the school’s dance team, participates in its annual cultural fair (representing Russia, which lies immediately north of Uzbekistan), belongs to the art and badminton clubs, and gets good grades. She said that she’s also a big fan of winter sports.
Currently, she’s not receiving school credit for her internship — as it’s something she pursued on her own — but Prigorodova said she might pitch the idea to her high school counselor.
Upon graduation, the Guilderland senior plans to stay local to complete her undergraduate degree and then hopes to go to New York City for dental school. Berenshteyn said that he would like to see Prigorodova return to the area once she does.
“I hope she goes through the process so I can get her in a few years,” he said, laughing. “That’s my secret plan.”
Until then, he said she is welcome to continue working in his office as long as she would like.
Jun 21, 2017 0
May 24, 2017 0
May 03, 2017 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 21, 2017 0
Aug 21, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
20 hours ago
Congratulations to Don Morlas! He is our latest Survey Winner!
You can win prizes just by letting us know what you think. 2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com/ #freeSwag #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared NYPTA's post.
21 hours ago
We are so proud of everyone who made this possible! #CTDAProud ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA management should ride the CDTA for a week to see how "great " and "award winning " it is. When hell freezes over maybe.
21 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Scout stopped by for a visit in our Latham branch and of course, she got some treats as well! ... See MoreSee Less
We want to hear from you! You can win prizes just by letting us know what you think. 2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com/ #freeSwag #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities!
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities | www.cdta.orgThe following is a list of current job openings at CDTA. To apply for a specific job listed, please click the "Apply Now" link to apply online.
Keith Adams
Time Union Reroute in Effect:
Northbound: Routes 6 and 7, 100, 125 and 138 Left State Right on Broadway right on Madison Left on Pearl
Southbound: Route 6,7, and 100 Right on Madison Left on Green Right on Dallius Left Broadway Left on State Right Pearl Route138 and 125 reg route
www.cdta.org/service-advisories/times-union-reroute-effect ... See MoreSee Less
Times union reroute in effect | www.cdta.orgAugust 19, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 100, 125, 138, 6, 7 due to Times union reroute in effect Times Union reroute in effect. Northbound: Routes 6 and 7, 100, 125 and 138 Left State Right...
Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
It's time for Capital City Shuttle and the Electric City Trolley! bit.ly/2sm34Zm Are going out tonight? Let us do the driving! ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.
5 days ago
Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.
Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less