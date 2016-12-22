Cuomo announces $3.6M in funding is available to increase access to solar energy for low- and moderate-income residents

Environmental Advocates of New York and other local environment advocates have issued a sign-on letter to the Albany County Legislature in support of local law NO. “S,” Resolution 457, which would expand the polystyrene ban to all restaurants in Albany County, not just chains with 15 or more locations nationwide. Dear Albany County Legislators: We write to describe a great opportunity for you to protect Albany County’s environment, wastewater systems, and the public health of all who live here. [ 465 more words ]



A Bethlehem Central school bus was involved in a minor traffic accident this morning at the corner of Fisher Blvd. and Orchard St. There were no students on board and no one was injured. The bus was returning to the bus garage from Guilderland at the time of the incident.

#WeAreLarkSt: ReZone meeting at Hollywood Cafe tonight

#WeAreLarkSt is a group of Lark Street business owners and community members who have come together in response to the city's proposed ReZone. On Dec. 5, #WeAreLarkSt brought their concerns to the city's common council. More than 50 people all wearing matching t-shirts went to city hall and a dozen of these citizens commented during the public comment period. It was a show of solidarity that Common Council President McLaughlin felt compelled to commend.

The concerns with the nuts and bolts of different specific proposals of the ReZone fall in the shadow of concerns about how city government responds to and respects the city's citizens. This can best be summed up with two words : outsourcing and openness.

Outsourcing: A major concern is that this is yet another example of Albany letting decisions be made by outsiders — the consulting firm behind the ReZone is from Colorado. How could they know the issues facing Albany and a unique neighborhood like Lark St.? Can all of this be captured in the numbers or should we recognize that there is more to a community than just data? Instead of outsourcing decision-making, we should consider addressing Albany problems with Albany minds.

Openness: While the city has made the entire ReZone document, as well as different opinions of it readily available, the city has failed to proactively bring the plan to the attention of the entire community. Sure, one could say that it is the onus of the citizens to do their due diligence in keeping up to speed with such city initiatives. However, the city could have made more of an effort to raise awareness about ReZone, especially for those it would impact most. It is problematic that many residents and even some of the business owners most directly impacted were not engaged until so late in the process.

To be sure, the rezone plan does include proposals that are favorable, including opening second story use to businesses and the goal of increasing density by allowing for flexible use of residential space. While these are positive points of the rezone, they would bring us back to issues like parking and policing.

#WeAreLarkSt also feels that the ReZone is wrong as far as the idea that the plan would increase safety. These problems could be solved by giving the area the resources it needs rather than shutting it down and points further to the false perception that the streets would be safer while empty and dark instead of well-lit and bustling with people. Dark streets are not safe streets. The city should consider better policing Lark St. late at night before jumping to the conclusion that closing businesses earlier is the solution.

#WeAreLarkSt is concerned with the effects ReZone will have on local entrepreneurs who have invested their very livelihood in the neighborhood. Many of the late night establishments that stand to be affected rely heavily on late-night revenues. Not only would their owners suffer, but employees would lose jobs and be forced to find wages elsewhere, and the patrons of these small businesses would have less choices. Many would choose to do their dining, drinking, and shopping elsewhere. ReZone appears to trade existing benefits for uncertain potentials. Also, you probably shouldn't live in the bar quarter if you expect it to be quiet.

Closing these businesses earlier risks driving patrons to other parts of the city or even to Troy and Schenectady in search of night life. This could have devastating consequences on small businesses as far as revenue, in the highest taxed part of the city, and impact the character of this beloved neighborhood that has often been recognized as the heart of the city. ReZone would put the Lark St corridor at a unique competitive disadvantage.

#WeAreLarkSt has been vocal enough about their concerns with some of the impacts the ReZone plan could have on the neighborhood that The Planning Department has been moved to present a counterproposal.

The counterproposal is being delivered tonight at 6p.m. upstairs at Cafe Hollywood.

For more info contact Ed Peters @ 518-506-8188

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 3 new photos.



Reading Buddies from Eagle Point Elementary School made a special visit to Daughters of Sarah today. They each came with a variety of books to read to our residents. There's nothing like sharing a good book with a friend!

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand



ICYMI – NPR: TRUMP'S BUSINESSES COULD BE TRIPPED UP BY A 2012 INSIDER TRADING LAW



"President-elect Donald Trump insists he can do all the business deals he wants while serving in the White House, but a 2012 law barring insider trading by government officials could make doing so a lot more complicated.



"The purpose of the STOCK Act was to restore people's trust in our government, because I had learned, along with the rest of America, that apparently members of Congress were not banned from insider trading, like every other American citizen," said the bill's lead author, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, in an interview with NPR.



Trump's Businesses Could be Tripped Up By a 2012 Insider Trading Law

By Jim Zarroli

NPR

December 22, 2016



President-elect Donald Trump insists he can do all the business deals he wants while serving in the White House, but a 2012 law barring insider trading by government officials could make doing so a lot more complicated.



The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge — STOCK — Act bars members of Congress and their staffs from buying and selling securities based on inside information. The U.S. Office of Government Ethics recently said the law also covers executive branch employees, including the president and vice president.



Some government ethics experts argue that the law should also apply to Trump and his family's network of businesses.

.

"If he continues to own his businesses and he uses insider information, or information he has as president, then arguably it's a violation of the STOCK Act," says Larry Noble, general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan advocacy group.



Trump has repeatedly said that he plans to turn over management of his businesses to his grown children once he is in the White House and play no role in operations himself.



Trump has often said he has no plans to do deals in the White House, though he also adds that no law prevents him from doing so.



Under the Ethics in Government Act, most government employees are barred from participating in decision-making that affects them financially, but the law exempts presidents and vice presidents.



"You know, under the law I have the right to do it. I just don't want to do it. I don't want to do deals," he said in a Dec. 11 interview with Fox News Sunday.



But there are no such exemptions under the STOCK Act.



"The STOCK Act says all executive branch employees are subject to the securities laws, Trump included," says New York University Law School professor Stephen Gillers.



"The purpose of the STOCK Act was to restore people's trust in our government, because I had learned, along with the rest of America, that apparently members of Congress were not banned from insider trading, like every other American citizen," said the bill's lead author, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, in an interview with NPR:



"If you know anything about members of Congress and the executive branch, senior members, they have a lot of inside information. They have a lot of nonpublic information. For example, they know if a law is going to be renewed or enforced or broadened. They know if some kind of company is going to be highlighted for bad behavior. They know this in advance. So if they were able to buy or sell stock based on that nonpublic information, they could really make a lot of money."



The STOCK Act originally applied to the buying and selling of securities, such as stocks and bonds. But some legal experts say privately held companies such as the Trump Organization could also fall under its purview, especially if Trump transfers ownership to his children.



Because presidents are privy to an enormous amount of information that could affect stock prices, Trump would risk passing on inside information anytime he talks to his children, even if he doesn't intend to. That could open Trump, his children and businesses up to nearly constant allegations of insider trading.



"I think it can create tremendous problems for a president that has a lot of financial and business interests that either he's actively involved with or knows about, or his family's actively involved with," says Noble of the Campaign Legal Center.