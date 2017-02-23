 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Oprah to speak at Skidmore

Feb 23, 2017 Culture, News, Saratoga County, The Spot, Towns

Oprah to speak at Skidmore

Oprah Winfrey. Photo credit: Oprah WInfrey / Facebook

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Oprah Winfrey, groundbreaking television personality and Academy Award-winning actress, is to speak at Skidmore College for its graduation commencement ceremonies in May.

Winfrey is to address the graduating class, as she is scheduled to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Letters in the Arts along with woman’s advocate Ann Tisch and best-selling author Wes Moore.

The announcement was made over the college’s website this morning, Thursday, Feb. 23.

Skidmore is to honor each leader for having, “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to removing barriers and making high-quality education accessible to all.”

Skidmore will recognize Winfrey’s career in television and media and her vision, leadership and commitment to education through the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) in South Africa. In addition to accepting an honorary degree.

Tisch, founder and president of the Young Women’s Leadership Network (YWLN), will be honored for providing underserved girls with access to all-girls’ public education since 1996 by creating the The Young Women’s Leadership Schools, five in New York City and 13 affiliate schools across the nation. Tisch is also recognized for establishing the CollegeBound Initiative (CBI), a college-access program that places full-time college counselors to provide comprehensive, individualized college guidance in public schools. CBI serves more than 18,000 low-income students at 36 high-need public schools in New York City. Since 2001, CBI has brought in $375 million in scholarships and financial aid. Skidmore College has hosted more than 100 students from both YWLN and CBI in pre-college summer courses, and 46 have graduated from Skidmore.

Moore is a combat veteran, youth advocate, entrepreneur, best-selling author and founder of BridgeEdU. BridgeEdU is a unique first-year college program that combines core academic courses, internships and service experiences with coaching to help students succeed in academics and life. Moore’s participation in Skidmore’s Commencement ceremony will hold special meaning for the graduating class. In 2013, incoming first-year students were assigned a reading of Moore’s provocative first book and New York Times best-seller The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates as part of Skidmore’s First-Year Experience program. Moore visited campus in September 2013 to help students delve into his motivation for the book and to urge them to find a way to make a difference in the world.

“We are honored to have three extremely passionate and exemplary advocates for education speaking at our Commencement ceremony this spring. We believe the unified messages shared by Ms. Winfrey, Ms. Tisch, and Mr. Moore will be a powerful reinforcement of our commitment to providing broad access to an outstanding liberal arts educational experience,” said Skidmore President Philip A. Glotzbach.

Skidmore College’s 106th Commencement Exercises is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

3 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.

7 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family. The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.

Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU