SPOTTED: Double M Rodeo August 4 in Ballston Spa NY

Aug 07, 2017 John McIntyre Galleries, News, Professional Sports, Saratoga County, Sports, Towns
Spotted: Double M Professional Rodeo Aug 4 in Ballston Spa, NY.
BALLSTON SPA-The lights were on and the arena was ready for rodeo action on Fri night at Double M Rodeo. The night featured 60 competitors battling it out for prize money and bragging rights.
If you were in or attended the rodeo on Friday you may be in this gallery. Select a photo below and click or swipe through the photos.
Photos by John and Joseph McIntyre
