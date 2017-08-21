SPOTTED: Double M Rodeo Aug 19 on Military Appreciation Night

Employment Opportunities!

Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities

Time Union Reroute in Effect:

Northbound: Routes 6 and 7, 100, 125 and 138 Left State Right on Broadway right on Madison Left on Pearl



Southbound: Route 6,7, and 100 Right on Madison Left on Green Right on Dallius Left Broadway Left on State Right Pearl Route138 and 125 reg route



www.cdta.org/service-advisories/times-union-reroute-effect

Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles

Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.



Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness.

Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl!

Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun!