VIDEO: First look at Rivers Casino

Feb 02, 2017 Michael Hallisey Entertainment, News, Schenectady County, The Spot, Towns
SCHENECTADY — The wait is nearly over for those anticipating to play at The Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady next Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The Rivers Casino & Resort at Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady was one of four Upstate casinos awarded licenses after New York authorized state-regulated gambling facilities in 2013.
Rivers Casino & Resort is features more than 1,000 slot machines, approximately 66 table games, restaurants, lounges and banquet facilities, within an 84,000 square-foot facility that will soon include a 150-room hotel, spa, riverfront trails and public outdoor spaces along the shores of the Mohawk River.
The casino employs more than 1,000 people, said Danny Brockdorf, Rivers Casino vice president of marketing. The casino revitalizes a long abandoned area of the city. The iconic ALCO Locomotive plant, which helped Schenectady earn the distinction “The City that lights and hauls the world,” closed in 1969. A mixed-use residential, retail, hotel and entertainment space named Mohawk Harbor will also host a 50-dock harbor, encouraging boating traffic.
Tioga Downs in Nichols in the Southern Tier, Del Lago in the Finger Lakes have opened, or will be open to the public by next week. The Montreign Casino in the Catskills is scheduled to open next year.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
