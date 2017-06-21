Agribiz risk reform legislation passes

Jun 21, 2017 Ali Hibbs Business, News, Towns, Uncategorized
ALBANY — “New York Farm Bureau is extremely pleased that the New York State Legislature passed legislation (S.1152-A/A.559-A) that will provide inherent risk reform for agritourism businesses,” said New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher. “This bill has been a top priority for our organization, as it should begin to offer relief to the excessive costs of liability insurance for diverse agricultural operations throughout the state.”
The legislation establishes limited liability protections for the inherent risks of inviting the public onto farm business property by clarifying the duties and responsibilities of those who operate agritourism businesses as well as their visitors.
Agricultural tourism includes hiking, farm and winery tours and equine therapy in addition to farms offering pick your own Christmas trees, apples and berries. According to Fisher, “New York’s litigious environment has diminished the number of insurance carriers willing to cover equine establishments and agricultural tourism operations, while dramatically increasing the cost for liability coverage. This legislation now brings New York’s inherent risk law in line with nearly every other state in the country.”
If signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the bill would add a new article 18-B under General Obligations Law requiring those who operate agritourism businesses to post and maintain signage clarifying what spaces are open to the visiting public and “adequately” train employees. They would also be required to make visitors aware at the time of purchase of any risks inherent in the activities offered, and to “imprint upon all tickets sold or distributed, such text and graphics as the Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets shall specify.” Visitors would also have to be made aware of the new law at points of purchase, and the fact that it confers certain duties upon them, namely: to comply with signage; to follow posted safety information and rules of conduct; and to refrain from removing, damaging or altering any signage on the property. Business owners would also be required to provide safety education or written instruction to visitors and provide refunds in the event that they deem the activity too risky.
“It is important to note that the legislation will not provide New York farms with blanket immunity from responsibility,” said Fisher. “Instead, it will offer owners some protection from lawsuits by an individual who is taking no responsibility for his or her own actions while visiting a farm or equine facility.
“The bipartisan legislation will hopefully assist farmers looking to have a better handle on business costs in a competitive marketplace. The significance of that support cannot be understated. Agritourism is important to both the economy and lifestyle of rural communities. The benefits it offers consumers include access to local products and recreational opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.”
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank's purchase of our new branch location in Delmar!
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th!
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM!
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff!
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul.
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less
(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer.
