CDTA named best public transit system

ALBANY — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has a lot to boast about, and invited hundreds of people to the University at Albany’s Bob Ford Field to share.

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) named CDTA the Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America for 2017. Employees current and retired attended an announcement of the news at University at Albany on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“The Capital Region should be very proud of the work CDTA does to ensure a comprehensive variety of services and offerings for its customers,” said CDTA Chairman of the Board, David M. Stackrow. “The region’s geography makes a cohesive transportation network challenging, but CDTA has worked hard to connect the area cities and surrounding towns with a number of unique and innovative services, like our new bike-share program, “CDPHP Cycle!’ Bus Rapid Transit service along Route 5 and our smartcard and mobile payment program ‘Navigator.'”

CDTA was created in 1970 by the New York State Legislature as a public benefit corporation to provide regional transportation services by rail, bus, water and air. Identified by the blue buses that traverse throughout the Capital District, CDTA owns and operates the Rensselaer Rail and Saratoga Springs train stations, employing 685 people and transporting 60,000 customers each weekday.

