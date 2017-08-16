RECENTLY ANNOUNCED: LaMontagne tix going fast

Aug 16, 2017 Spotlight News News
ALBANY — While Grammy Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne will pay the Capital District a visit in October, you may not get to see him if unless you’ve already purchased tickets.
LaMontagne is “Just Passing Through” on his acoustic tour this fall. The 25-date tour is his first acoustic tour in five years. He’s scheduled to play the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. A full list of tour dates appears below.
LaMontagne will highlight songs from his vast body of work, joined by John Stirratt from Wilco on bass. The duo will play songs spanning from “Trouble,” to “Ouroboros.”
LaMontagne has released six studio albums, five of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart.
LaMontagne’s 2010 album “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise” won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated for Song of The Year category for “Beg Steal or Borrow.”
For tickets, call 800-745-3000, or visit ticketmaster.com.
Just Passing Through Acoustic Tour Dates
9/9/17 Ohana Music and Arts Festival Dana Point, CA
9/10/17 Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
10/13/17 University of Buffalo Center For The Arts Buffalo, NY
10/14/17 State Theatre Ithaca, NY
10/15/17 Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Troy, NY
10/17/17 The Palace Theatre Waterbury, CT
10/18/17 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
10/19/17 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
10/21/17 Providence Performing Arts Providence, RI
10/22/17 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
10/23/17 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
10/25/17 Hippodrome Theatre Baltimore, MD
10/27/17 Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown, NJ
10/28/17 Borgata Resort Spa & Casino Atlantic City, NJ
10/29/17 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
10/30/17 West Virginia University Morgantown, WV
11/1/17 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH
11/3/17 Stranahan Theatre Toledo, OH
11/4/17 IU Auditorium/University of Indiana Bloomington, IN
11/5/17 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN
11/7/17 Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette, LA
11/8/17 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL
11/10/17 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN
11/11/17 Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
11/12/17 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville, NC
For more information visit:
Official Website: raylamontagne.com
Facebook: @raylamontagne
Twitter: @RayLaMontagne
VEVO: artist/ray-lamontagne
Aug 15, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
May 03, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.
56 minutes ago
Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.
Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less
4 hours ago
Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl! ... See MoreSee Less
Awwww....Kyle and Lola.....
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
6 hours ago
T.G.I.F! ho's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
22 hours ago
It's almost that time! Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today? www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
1 day ago
Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun! ... See MoreSee Less
Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
1. This summer, CDTA expanded service to recreational areas, such as Grafton Lakes State Park. 2. CDTA has a great arrangement with schools and employers to provide unlimited rides on the regular routes. 3. The 905 Bus Plus has frequently-running service and free Wi-Fi.
1. They pay my pension check every month. 2. See #1. 3. See#1.
1. Independence 2. Inexpensive 3. IRide app
2 days ago
Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
It is unbelievable that this is the best North American can do!
Congratulations!!
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Proud
This is Awesome
Great! Keep up the good work.
Well-deserved.