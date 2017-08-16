RECENTLY ANNOUNCED: LaMontagne tix going fast

ALBANY — While Grammy Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne will pay the Capital District a visit in October, you may not get to see him if unless you’ve already purchased tickets.

LaMontagne is “Just Passing Through” on his acoustic tour this fall. The 25-date tour is his first acoustic tour in five years. He’s scheduled to play the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. A full list of tour dates appears below.

LaMontagne will highlight songs from his vast body of work, joined by John Stirratt from Wilco on bass. The duo will play songs spanning from “Trouble,” to “Ouroboros.”

LaMontagne has released six studio albums, five of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart.

LaMontagne’s 2010 album “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise” won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated for Song of The Year category for “Beg Steal or Borrow.”

For tickets, call 800-745-3000, or visit ticketmaster.com.

Just Passing Through Acoustic Tour Dates

9/9/17 Ohana Music and Arts Festival Dana Point, CA

9/10/17 Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA

10/13/17 University of Buffalo Center For The Arts Buffalo, NY

10/14/17 State Theatre Ithaca, NY

10/15/17 Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Troy, NY

10/17/17 The Palace Theatre Waterbury, CT

10/18/17 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH

10/19/17 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH

10/21/17 Providence Performing Arts Providence, RI

10/22/17 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ

10/23/17 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ

10/25/17 Hippodrome Theatre Baltimore, MD

10/27/17 Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown, NJ

10/28/17 Borgata Resort Spa & Casino Atlantic City, NJ

10/29/17 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA

10/30/17 West Virginia University Morgantown, WV

11/1/17 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH

11/3/17 Stranahan Theatre Toledo, OH

11/4/17 IU Auditorium/University of Indiana Bloomington, IN

11/5/17 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

11/7/17 Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette, LA

11/8/17 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL

11/10/17 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN

11/11/17 Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA

11/12/17 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville, NC

For more information visit:

Official Website: raylamontagne.com

Facebook: @raylamontagne

Twitter: @RayLaMontagne

VEVO: artist/ray-lamontagne

