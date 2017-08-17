SPOTTED: The 125th anniversary of the Altamont Fair

Aug 17, 2017 Jim Franco Albany County, Community, Galleries, News, Towns
ALTAMONT – It’s August and that means farm animals, carnival rides and games, cotton candy, music and a host of other attractions and activities come to the fairgrounds.
The two-year 125th anniversary of the Altamont Fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 20.
Technically it’s the 124th fair, but the idea was conceived a year earlier in 1892 so the milestone is spread out over two years.
