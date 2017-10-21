SPOTTED: Bethlehem boys and Guilderland girls win Albany County cross country championships

COLONIE – The Bethlehem boys and the Guilderland girls won the Albany County cross county championships on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Bethlehem boys finished with a total time of 1:22:11 and an average of 16.26.2 for the 3.05 mile track over the fields and through the woods of the Mohawk River Park off Route 9.

Guilderland placed second with a total time of 1:23 and an average of 16:36. Colonie finished in third with a total time of 1:26:11 and an average of 17:14.20

The Guilderland girls finished with a total time of 1:38:14 and an average of 19:38.8. Bethlehem finished second with a total of 1:37:11 and an average of 19:26.2. Shaker came in third with a total of 1:42:48 and an average of 20:33.6.

The top five boys finishers were:

Noah Tindale, a junior from Guilderland – 16:00 Cameron Davis a senior from Bethlehem – 16:13 Jack Huber, a senior from Bethlehem – 16:12 Nick Soldevere, a junior from Guilderland – 16:13 Riley Grossman, a senior from Bethlehem – 16:17

The top five girls finishers were:

Rachel Hodge, a sophomore from Bethlehem – 18:24 Kathryn Tenney, a junior from Colonie – 18:50 Riley Davis, a seventh grader from Bethlehem – 18:56 Alexandria Vellekoop, a freshman from Guilderland – 19:18 Olivia Fanshawe, a junior from Guilderland – 19:39

For a complete listing visit the Section II Harrier website.

Click on a photo below to view the a full size version of the rest.

