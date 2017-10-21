 

SPOTTED: Shaker beats Nisky 4-0; advances to semis

COLONIE – The Blue Bison advanced to the Section II Class AA semifinals by trouncing Niskayuna 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The No. 10 seed Niskayuna hung with the No. 2 seed Shaker through the first half and was only down by a goal – Greg Hale scored at the 8:15 mark.

But, shaker poured it on in the second half with three players scoring – Hassan Alfadhil at 37:02, Ethan Snyder at 30:41 and Jack Acquario at 28:32.

Keegan Flaherty had 15 saves in the shutout and his counterpart, Brennan Piper, had five for Nisky.

Shaker will now take on the No. 3 seed Shenendehowa – who beat Guilderland 1-0 to advance – on Friday, Oct. 27 at Colonie High School.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

SPOTTED: CBA beats Bethlehem; heads to semis

