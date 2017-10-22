SPOTTED: CBA beats Bethlehem; heads to semis

COLONIE – CBA earned a spot in the Section II Class AA semifinals by beating Bethlehem 2-0 on Saturday, Oct. 21.

CBA, the No. 4 seed, will now play top-seed Saratoga on Friday, Oct. 27 at Colonie High School.

On Saturday, Gustavo Rigatos and Brady Van Epps scored goals for CBA while Robert Amore and Danny Kelly had three saves.

Shaker and Shen are in the other semifinal game.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

Comment on this Story