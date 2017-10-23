Local law enforcement seizes more than 1.5 kilos of cocaine, 280 grams of heroin, handguns, assault rifles

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, as part of an ongoing investigation, the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team’s Capital Unit received a tip a suspect would be traveling to New York City to obtain an undetermined quantity of controlled substances.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 18, Troop T members located the suspected vehicle traveling north on I-87.

Troopers made a vehicle and traffic stop, locating Darrell B. Chapman, age 37, of Rensselaer, and Lacee Sousis, age 20, of Troy, inside the vehicle and allegedly in possession of 280 grams of heroin.

Following the traffic stop, search warrants were reportedly executed at the Chapman’s residence and business, and law enforcement allegedly seized approximately 100 grams of cocaine and seven grams of crack cocaine, cash, scales and a money counter from Chapman’s business. At his residence, police reportedly seized an additional 1.5 kilos of cocaine, four handguns and two assault rifles.

Chapman and Sousis were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, a class A-I felony, and arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court. They were sent to the Albany County Jail on no bail. Additional charges are possible.

Also assisting CNET in this investigation, State Police Troop G and Troop T, Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Albany Police Department, Rensselaer Police Department, New York State Intelligence Center, and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

