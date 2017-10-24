Arena Football League will return to Albany in 2018

Oct 24, 2017 Lianne Webster-Kim Albany County, Business, Government, News, Professional Sports, Sports
ALBANY — After a nearly 18 hear hiatus, the Arena Football League (AFL) announced Tuesday that it will return to Albany and the Times Union Center next spring.
The-yet-to-be-named team will be owned and operated by a local group of businessmen, which includes George Hearst III, Dan Nolan, and Ed Swyer, in partnership with the group which owns the AFL’s Philadelphia Soul. Albany will eventually have its own dedicated staff and a business office operating out of the Times Union Center.
The team is currently conducting a search for a head coach who will assemble its staff and players roster.
The team is also turning to arena football fans for name suggestions; submit your idea to AlbanyAFL.com for consideration and the chance to win a special team prize pack. Final choices will be selected and made available for fan vote, with the winning name unveiled after the voting period has ended.
“The Arena Football League is very pleased to welcome back the great city of Albany and are very proud to be working with great community leaders like Mr. Dan Nolan, Mr. George Hearst, Mr. Ed Swyer and the entire ownership group,” said AFL Commissioner Scott Butera. “Albany is a great sports city with a vibrant, knowledgeable fan base. The AFL is dedicated to offering a complete sports-based entertainment experience catering to families and fans of all ages. I am certain the city will enjoy the AFL’s focus on coupling an exciting, action packed sport with a 30-year history with cutting edge media, viewership and technology.”
“The return of Arena Football to Albany will bring the excitement of football back to the Times Union Center and give fans an exciting brand of football next year,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “This is good news for downtown Albany and the region as we complete an extensive renovation to the arena which will enhance our fan experience and continue to attract new fans to downtown Albany.”
Fans can secure season tickets for the new arena football team now with a $50 deposit per seat ($75 for VIP seats) by calling (518) 533-2200 or by going to AlbanyAFL.com. A team representative will contact those that have submitted a deposit during the next two weeks to help fans select their specific seats, which will be done in the order in which deposits were received.
About Arena Football League
The Arena Football League will enter its 31st Season in 2018. Since its inception in 1987, the Arena Football League has showcased a fast-paced and exciting game to millions of fans in a myriad of markets across the country. Teams slated for 2018 include: Albany, Baltimore, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C. CBS Sports Network nationally broadcasts AFL games each week, culminating with the ArenaBowl. The AFL launched AFLNow, the League’s streaming “Over-the-Top” network to give fans even more access to the League on arenafootball.com. For all the latest news and discussion on the Arena Football League follow the AFL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@aflarenaball).
About The Albany Times Union Center
The former Pepsi Arena, renamed the Times Union Center in Jan. 2007, continues to have great success. Owned by Albany County and operated by SMG, the world’s largest private management firm for public assembly facilities, the Times Union Center has an adaptable seating capacity between 6,000 and 17,500. Since Frank Sinatra christened the building on January 30, 1990, more than seven million patrons have walked through the turnstiles. The multi-purpose facility hosts a variety of events, including concerts, family shows and sporting events, averaging 165 events each year.
Aug 23, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
May 03, 2017 0
Oct 23, 2017 0
Oct 23, 2017 0
Oct 23, 2017 0
Oct 23, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
2 hours ago
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
8 hours ago
Kevin Catalano, Dori McDannold and Stephanie Zocco attended Vanderheyden Hall’s Oktoberfest fundraiser last week in support of the programs and services for kids and young adults. You can help…visit www.vanderheyden.org ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Stay safe online! www.staysafeonline.org/NCSAM ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
There are a lot of activities going on this weekend. Check our service advisories before heading out. www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less
Service Advisories | www.cdta.orgCDTA provides service advisories to notify customers regarding reroutes or that there may be service delays related to inclement weather, traffic, special events or other uncontrollable circumstances.
We were so proud to be part of this awesome day, for one amazing 11-year old girl from Cohoes, who is recruiting her classmates to make a difference. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
'Real kids' wear pink for breast cancer awarenessEven the best teachers will tell you that sometimes the best lessons are not in the classroom. And they don’t always come from teachers, either.