Colonie candidates to appear at forum tonight

COLONIE – Tonight, at 7 p.m., candidates running for Town Board and supervisor will appear at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the Colonie Chamber of Commerce, the Capital Area Council of Churches and Spotlight News.

The even it at the Radisson Hotel at 205 Wolf Road.

Invited to attend are incumbent Supervisor Paula Mahan, a Democrat looking for a sixth term, and the Republican challenger, Frank Mauriello, the minority leader of the Albany County Legislature.

Six board candidates, who are running at large for three open seats are also invited to attend: incumbents David Green, a Republican, and Democrat Linda Murphy as well as Republicans Mark Mitchell and Christine Badger Mele and Democrats David Austin, and Melissa Jeffers Von Dollen.

Campaign signs, tee shirts or any other form of demonstration for party affiliation or candidates will be forbidden. Candidates will be allowed to distribute campaign literature after closing statements have concluded.

Members of the press are welcomed to attend. Photography or any other form of recording will remain exclusive to credited members of the press only.

