Cry Cry Cry is back together playing at Troy Music Hall and other select venues

Oct 26, 2017 Michael Hallisey News
TROY — Despite the years, having established herself as a solo artist, releasing more than a dozen albums — even penning a few books — Dar Williams could not escape the oft-asked question: Is Cry Cry Cry ever coming back?
“Sadly, I don’t think so,” she told Glide Magazine’s Peter Zimmerman, nearly 15 years after the trio stopped performing together. The band, consisting of Williams, Richard Shindell and Lucy Kaplansky, was meant to be a one off. An album of folk songs harmonized between the three of them was followed by a successful tour. It lead to their eponymous album earning generous playtime on the radio. It was the fifth most popular folk album on the radio in 1999, according to Richard Gillmann of KBCS-FM in Seattle. It remained within the Top 250 for another three years. But, the three stuck to their original plan and continued on with their own careers.
“It was what it was,” Richard Shindell told The Morning Call’s Geoff Gehman in 2000. “I don’t know, 100 years from now we may get back together. But we always intended to go back to our regular lives.”
The prospect of the three performing together seemed an unlikelihood just five years ago. Though Williams’ and Kaplansky’s paths crossed often enough, Williams cited Shindell’s life in South America as a certain obstacle. “But, maybe, if there’s some big terrible disaster that needs a fundraiser, then maybe. But, yeah.”
But, then the three were asked to perform in June at the Hudson River Clearwater Festival in Croton-on-Hudson. They agreed. Shindell said, “we were called back into existence by Clearwater. They floated the idea of a reunion and we thought, if not now then when?” Four days after sharing the stage together, Kaplansky took to her website for another announcement:
“I’m so excited Dar Williams, Richard Shindell and I are going to do more shows this year and next after 19 long years apart!” she wrote.
The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is to host Cry Cry Cry on Friday, Oct. 27, as part of a handful of shows the trio has scheduled throughout the Northeast.
Cry Cry Cry will perform selections from their eponymous debut, favorites from each of their individual albums as well as some choice new-to-the-band tunes. The group made its mark uncovering hidden gems, bringing attention to fellow songwriters, and continues that process with these new arrangements of songs composed since 2000.
Each has spoken about their belief in the power of songs and the power in singing in harmony. The timing seems particularly appropriate now.
“We certainly did not expect to be reuniting at this unique moment in time, when people are coming together giving voice, partly through music, to what matters and to our collective values.” Kaplansky stated.
Williams added, “When you have a musical bond, it’s like siblings. You are always returning to that unspoken language and understanding. I love Richard’s and Lucy’s voices more than ever.”
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
