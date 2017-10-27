More than 40 firearms stolen in Glenville, ATF offers reward

CAPITAL DISTRICT — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined reward of up to $15,000 ($10,000 from ATF, $5,000 from NSSF) for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for the burglary of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Glenville, Target Sports, located at 122 Saratoga Road.

Between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, at least three people broke the front window of Target Sports and stole more than 40 firearms, including rifles and handguns.

Christian Roman, 23, and Jose Fontanez, 36, (pictured above) are considered persons of interest in the investigation. Members of the public should not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals, but should contact law enforcement immediately if they see them or know their location.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, the stolen firearms, or the location of Roman or Fontanez should contact the Glenville Police Department at (518) 384-0135, or ATF at (888) ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867). Tips can also be submitted to ATF by email at ATFTips@atf.gov or by visiting www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt® app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by ATF, the Glenville Police Department and the New York State Police.

