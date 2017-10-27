 

SPOTTED: Niskayuna eliminates Bethlehem, 2-1

TROY – Niskayuna eliminated Bethlehem, 2-1, on Thursday, Oct. 26, and will advance to the Section II Class AA finals against Shenendehowa.

The Eagles, were down most of the game until Joanna VanRoyen found the back of the net late in the second half to send the game into overtime. Tess Klugman got the assist.

For Niskayuna, Isabelle Lynch scored twice – once in the second 10-minute overtime – with assists going to Julia Doriski and Ali Greco.

In goal, Tess Hughes had six saves for the Eagles and Morgan Kelleher had 11 saves for Niskayuna.

CONTENT MENU