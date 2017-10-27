SPOTTED: Shaker eliminated by Shen

TROY – The No. 1 seed Shenendehowa knocked off Shaker on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Shen jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and that was all it needed.

Shaker did manage to get on the board with a goal by Cait Wood.

Ava Sullivan scored twice for Shaker and Dani Casey scored one. Amanda O’Brien recorded an assist.

Shen will now play Niskayuna for the Section II Class AA championship on Monday, Oct. 30.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

