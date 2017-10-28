SPOTTED: CBA upsets Saratoga; will play in Class AA finals for first time

Oct 28, 2017 Jim Franco High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports
COLONIE – Christian Brothers Academy, in a dramatic shootout, eliminated the No. 1 seed Saratoga on Friday, Oct. 27, and will play in the Section II Class AA finals for the first time in program history.
Aidan Rice scored first for Saratoga but Brady Van Epps tied it up for the No. 4 seed Brothers. Then, Peter Moller put the Blue Streaks ahead by a goal but within minutes Keegan Vedder’s sent the game into overtime.
It remained 2-2 through two 15-minute sudden death periods and went to penalty kicks where standout goalie Dan Kelly made three of six saves to give the Brothers a 4-3 win.
CBA will play powerhouse Shenendehowa on Monday at Colonie High School.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 22, 2017 0
Oct 21, 2017 0
Oct 20, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
12 minutes ago
Sad to say CDPHP Cycle is coming to end soon for this season. Get your last rides before it's too late! #cycle518 Don't worry theywill be back in 2018. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House's post.
21 minutes ago
Tomorrow is Hudson Halloween! We can't wait to see all the superheroes-in-training and tiny creatures of the night come to Hudson Hall for the Costume Contest at 4:30pm, judged by "The Mother of Us All" cast members! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Small Business Saturday's photo.
22 minutes ago
Get what you need to help your business prepare. From social posts and flyers, to tote bags and posters, #SmallBizSat marketing materials let customers know that your business is taking part in the annual holiday #ShopSmall tradition on Nov 25. Learn more: amex.co/2yPZq1n ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
6 hours ago
We have a reroute in effect TODAY for the Cohoes Harvest Festival. www.cdta.org/service-advisories/cohoes-harvest-fest ... See MoreSee Less
Cohoes Harvest Fest | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182 due to Cohoes Harvest Fest Cohoes Harvest Fest - Saturday October 28th, 2017 11:00AM – 8:00PM Route #182 Southbound to Latham Farms/Albany – ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 24 new photos — at Jacob & Anthony's Italian.
15 hours ago
A fun event with our partners and friends from the HopeClub of the Capital Regionand Jacob & Anthony's Italian to support our Real Men Wear Pink campaign. #CDTAProud #RealMenWearPink #CDTAGoesPink ... See MoreSee Less
HopeClub of the Capital Region
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
17 hours ago
We have a reroute in effect tomorrow for the Cohoes Harvest Festival. www.cdta.org/service-advisories/cohoes-harvest-fest ... See MoreSee Less
Cohoes Harvest Fest | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182 due to Cohoes Harvest Fest Cohoes Harvest Fest - Saturday October 28th, 2017 11:00AM – 8:00PM Route #182 Southbound to Latham Farms/Albany – ...
Going out but don't feel like driving? Our Electric City Trolley can help you get your around for free! www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles
Download the FREE Cityfinder App for Downtown Destinations,
Reviews and Directions! Transfinder ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgCapital City Shuttle The pilot program started on Thursday, June 8 and operates Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through the beginning of October. Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at ...
ICYMI: Bus Stop Relocation
www.cdta.org/service-advisories/temporary-relocation-bus-stops-1 ... See MoreSee Less
TEMPORARY RELOCATION OF BUS STOPS | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182, 522 due to Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops for Route #182 and Route #522 The bus Stops at Cayuga/Remsen and ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 6 new photos.
20 hours ago
Another pink Friday at work to support our Real Men Wear Pink Campaign! Thanks to our outstanding workforce for their commitment and support. ... See MoreSee Less
21 hours ago
Crystal had a cute visitor in our Kinderhook Branch last week….here’s Morty! Aren’t they both so cute? :) ... See MoreSee Less