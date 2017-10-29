NY Shooter Supply robbed (w/surveillance video)

COLONIE – Police are looking for the man responsible for a brazen, smash and grab robbery at the NY Shooter Supply on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to Lt. Robert Winn, at 1:27 a.m., the man smashed the front door with what appears to be a crowbar, and then calmly walked to a display case and used it to smash the glass before reaching in and stealing several handguns.

The man jogged out of the store and fled on foot in a westerly direction.

An Albany police K-9 unit conducted a track but the scent ended on nearby Mordella Road.

At the same time the burglar alarm was triggered, an employee called police to report that he accessed his video surveillance system remotely and could see the front door was broken out.

Employees at the store determined five Glock handguns – three 9 mm and two 40 caliber – were stolen.

The male suspect is described as being of average height with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white mask, light color gloves and a black and gray camo hoodie with dark pants, dark shoes and carrying a dark colored backpack with white lettering on it.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. It is too early in the investigation to determine if this is related to a similar robbery of a Glenville store last week, Winn said, but early indications are that it is not related.

Anyone with any information or who may have been in the area is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.

