SPOTTED: Groovin’ at The Palace Theatre

Oct 29, 2017 Jim Franco Community, Galleries, News, The Spot
ALBANY – The Palace Theatre took a step back in time on Saturday, Oct. 28, as the Groovin’ concert series took the stage.
“Groovin’… Ghostly Legends & Friends” featured the likes of Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker, Tom Petty and more from the 1960s and ‘70s as played by some of the best musical acts in the Capital District.
This year, a costume contest offered more than $1,500 in cash prizes for the best dressed ‘60s era outfit.
Proceeds rom the event are donated to the Veterans Miracle Center in Albany.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
