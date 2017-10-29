SPOTTED: The Blue Bison fall to The Blue Streaks

Oct 29, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports
SARATOGA – The Blue Bison’s football season came to an end at the hands of The Blue Streaks on Friday, Oct. 28, by a score of 29-22.
Shaker scored first on a four-yard run by Ravion Burt but Saratoga outscored Shaker 19-7 in the second quarter with three touchdown passes by quarterback Wes Englintine: a nine-yard pass to Christian Kondo, a 30-yarder to Kondo and a then four-yard toss to Carter Steingraber.
Joe Toutai scored on a four-yard run in the second for Shaker.
Saratoga threatened to put the game away in the third but the Shaker defense held strong deep in their own territory and Saratoga only got three on a Jake Williams field goal.
Shaker tied it up headed into the fourth on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Joe Clausi to Jack Bush.
Saratoga, though, answered with a six-yard run by Englintine with 24 second left to end the game.
Saratoga will now play top seed Troy on Friday, Nov. 3, at UAlbany.
Click on a photo below the view a full size version of the rest:
Oct 21, 2017 0
Oct 15, 2017 0
Oct 07, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0
Oct 28, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Times Union's post.
6 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
15 hours ago
Sad to say CDPHP Cycle is coming to end soon for this season. Get your last rides before it's too late! #cycle518 Don't worry theywill be back in 2018. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House's post.
15 hours ago
Tomorrow is Hudson Halloween! We can't wait to see all the superheroes-in-training and tiny creatures of the night come to Hudson Hall for the Costume Contest at 4:30pm, judged by "The Mother of Us All" cast members! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Small Business Saturday's photo.
15 hours ago
Get what you need to help your business prepare. From social posts and flyers, to tote bags and posters, #SmallBizSat marketing materials let customers know that your business is taking part in the annual holiday #ShopSmall tradition on Nov 25. Learn more: amex.co/2yPZq1n ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
20 hours ago
We have a reroute in effect TODAY for the Cohoes Harvest Festival. www.cdta.org/service-advisories/cohoes-harvest-fest ... See MoreSee Less
Cohoes Harvest Fest | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182 due to Cohoes Harvest Fest Cohoes Harvest Fest - Saturday October 28th, 2017 11:00AM – 8:00PM Route #182 Southbound to Latham Farms/Albany – ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 24 new photos — at Jacob & Anthony's Italian.
1 day ago
A fun event with our partners and friends from the HopeClub of the Capital Regionand Jacob & Anthony's Italian to support our Real Men Wear Pink campaign. #CDTAProud #RealMenWearPink #CDTAGoesPink ... See MoreSee Less
HopeClub of the Capital Region
We have a reroute in effect tomorrow for the Cohoes Harvest Festival. www.cdta.org/service-advisories/cohoes-harvest-fest ... See MoreSee Less
Cohoes Harvest Fest | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182 due to Cohoes Harvest Fest Cohoes Harvest Fest - Saturday October 28th, 2017 11:00AM – 8:00PM Route #182 Southbound to Latham Farms/Albany – ...
Going out but don't feel like driving? Our Electric City Trolley can help you get your around for free! www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles
Download the FREE Cityfinder App for Downtown Destinations,
Reviews and Directions! Transfinder ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgCapital City Shuttle The pilot program started on Thursday, June 8 and operates Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through the beginning of October. Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at ...
ICYMI: Bus Stop Relocation
www.cdta.org/service-advisories/temporary-relocation-bus-stops-1 ... See MoreSee Less
TEMPORARY RELOCATION OF BUS STOPS | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182, 522 due to Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops for Route #182 and Route #522 The bus Stops at Cayuga/Remsen and ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 6 new photos.
1 day ago
Another pink Friday at work to support our Real Men Wear Pink Campaign! Thanks to our outstanding workforce for their commitment and support. ... See MoreSee Less