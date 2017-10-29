 

SPOTTED: The Blue Bison fall to The Blue Streaks

SARATOGA – The Blue Bison’s football season came to an end at the hands of The Blue Streaks on Friday, Oct. 28, by a score of 29-22.

Shaker scored first on a four-yard run by Ravion Burt but Saratoga outscored Shaker 19-7 in the second quarter with three touchdown passes by quarterback Wes Englintine: a nine-yard pass to Christian Kondo, a 30-yarder to Kondo and a then four-yard toss to Carter Steingraber.

Joe Toutai scored on a four-yard run in the second for Shaker.

Saratoga threatened to put the game away in the third but the Shaker defense held strong deep in their own territory and Saratoga only got three on a Jake Williams field goal.

Shaker tied it up headed into the fourth on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Joe Clausi to Jack Bush.

Saratoga, though, answered with a six-yard run by Englintine with 24 second left to end the game.

Saratoga will now play top seed Troy on Friday, Nov. 3, at UAlbany.

