SPOTTED: CBA’s historic season comes to an end

Oct 31, 2017 Jim Franco High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports
COLONIE – CBA made it to the Section 2, Class AA finals for the first time in program history, but the team’s run came to an end at the feet of long-standing powerhouse Shenendehowa on Monday, Oct. 30, by a score of 2-1.
Shen jumped out to an early lead on a goal by Jaylin Sykes but CBA tied it up with 2:14 left in the half on a goal by Brady Van Epps.
Ethan Behan got the game winner at the 11:20 mark.
Greg Monroe had four saves in goal for Shen and CBA keeper Dan Kelly had three.
Shen will now play in the regionals representing Section II.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
Oct 28, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 22, 2017 0
Oct 21, 2017 0
Oct 31, 2017 0
Oct 29, 2017 0
Oct 29, 2017 0
Oct 29, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
3 hours ago
😍 what a great costume! Future driver in the making. Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less
So cute
Adorable...
8 hours ago
Our new Delmar branch is open at 197 Delaware Avenue and the branch staff is just waiting for you to come visit! Stop by for free coffee or water, visit our Kids Corner and get some treats for you and your pet! ... See MoreSee Less
Albany Med EmUrgentCare added 9 new photos.
12 hours ago
It's that time of year again, EmUrgentCare's Annual Costume Contest! This year each of our 8 locations plus our administrative staff was given a theme to dress up as. Help us decide which group was the most creative and clever. Like and share the picture that is your favorite! 1 point for each like and 5 points for each share (points only count if shared and liked from EmUrgentCare's page). Voting ends at 10pm. Good Luck to all and Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less
Great costumes to all locations!!
13 hours ago
Happy Halloween! Don’t forget, our 8 locations are open 9 A.M.-9 P.M. if you need us. ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
13 hours ago
Happy Halloween! If you are going out tonight let us do the driving! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
The sun was shining just right in the window of our downtown Albany branch at 39 North Pearl Street – come on in and feel the love! Stop by and visit Alicia, Jess and Syelbi – have some free coffee or water and get some treats for you and bring your pet too! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Have you visited one of our locations to make a food contribution for the 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games yet? Time is quickly running out; there’s only 1 day left. Please help us in this amazing effort by local students to give back to local communities! To find the location nearest you please visit: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? There are so many great features! #cdta #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities | www.cdta.orgThe following is a list of current job openings at CDTA. To apply for a specific job listed, please click the "Apply Now" link to apply online.
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Times Union's post.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less