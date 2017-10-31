SPOTTED: The Tri-Village Nursery School Halloween Parade

😍 what a great costume! Future driver in the making. Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less

Our new Delmar branch is open at 197 Delaware Avenue and the branch staff is just waiting for you to come visit! Stop by for free coffee or water, visit our Kids Corner and get some treats for you and your pet! ... See MoreSee Less

It's that time of year again, EmUrgentCare's Annual Costume Contest! This year each of our 8 locations plus our administrative staff was given a theme to dress up as. Help us decide which group was the most creative and clever. Like and share the picture that is your favorite! 1 point for each like and 5 points for each share (points only count if shared and liked from EmUrgentCare's page). Voting ends at 10pm. Good Luck to all and Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less +6

Happy Halloween! Don’t forget, our 8 locations are open 9 A.M.-9 P.M. if you need us. ... See MoreSee Less

Happy Halloween! If you are going out tonight let us do the driving! ... See MoreSee Less

The sun was shining just right in the window of our downtown Albany branch at 39 North Pearl Street – come on in and feel the love! Stop by and visit Alicia, Jess and Syelbi – have some free coffee or water and get some treats for you and bring your pet too! ... See MoreSee Less

Have you visited one of our locations to make a food contribution for the 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games yet? Time is quickly running out; there’s only 1 day left. Please help us in this amazing effort by local students to give back to local communities! To find the location nearest you please visit: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? There are so many great features! #cdta #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less

Employment Opportunities



Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities ... See MoreSee Less Employment Opportunities | www.cdta.org cdta.org The following is a list of current job openings at CDTA. To apply for a specific job listed, please click the "Apply Now" link to apply online.