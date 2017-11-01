Two people burned while working on car in Colonie

COLONIE – Two people were burned while working on a car at 23 Railroad Ave. on Oct. 31, according to police.

The men were using a welding torch to fix an oil pan and it caused a flash fire that burned them on the face and torso, according to Lt. Robert Winn.

The Fire Department and EMS responded and deemed the incident as accidental.

The victims were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

