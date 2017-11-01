 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Two people burned while working on car in Colonie

Nov 01, 2017 Crime, News

Two people burned while working on car in Colonie

COLONIE – Two people were burned while working on a car at 23 Railroad Ave. on Oct. 31, according to police.

Photos by Tom Heffernan Sr.

The men were using a welding torch to fix an oil pan and it caused a flash fire that burned them on the face and torso, according to Lt. Robert Winn.

The Fire Department and EMS responded and deemed the incident as accidental.

The victims were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

9 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to all our new FB fans...we like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

11 hours ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

Congratulations to our 2017 EmUrgentCare Costume Contest Winners... WOLF RD! You earned bragging rights for an entire year 😀 Amazing job to everyone who participated and thank you to all who voted! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to our 2017 EmUrgentCare Costume Contest Winners... WOLF RD! You earned bragging rights for an entire year 😀 Amazing job to everyone who participated and thank you to all who voted!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 27
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 3

 

Comment on Facebook

Yahhhhh.....Good Job! I am sure it was the piranha that put you over the top😆

Jackie Weaver where's your costume?

Great job team Wolf 🐺.

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

12 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security!

#cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security! #cdta #NavCDTA http://www.cdta.org/navigator-faq
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

16 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

What does it mean to be the Best Mid-sized Transit System of the Year? It means a lot of different things. Keep up with us through November as we share why YOU think
we’re the best. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

😍 what a great costume! Future driver in the making. Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less

😍 what a great costume! Future driver in the making. Happy Halloween!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 39
  • Shares: 6
  • Comments: 4

 

Comment on Facebook

So cute

OMG how cute

Adorable...

Debbie Catherine Aubrey this is adorable

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Our new Delmar branch is open at 197 Delaware Avenue and the branch staff is just waiting for you to come visit! Stop by for free coffee or water, visit our Kids Corner and get some treats for you and your pet! ... See MoreSee Less

Our new Delmar branch is open at 197 Delaware Avenue and the branch staff is just waiting for you to come visit! Stop by for free coffee or water, visit our Kids Corner and get some treats for you and your pet!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Albany Med EmUrgentCare added 9 new photos.

2 days ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

It's that time of year again, EmUrgentCare's Annual Costume Contest! This year each of our 8 locations plus our administrative staff was given a theme to dress up as. Help us decide which group was the most creative and clever. Like and share the picture that is your favorite! 1 point for each like and 5 points for each share (points only count if shared and liked from EmUrgentCare's page). Voting ends at 10pm. Good Luck to all and Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less

Its that time of year again, EmUrgentCares Annual Costume Contest! This year each of our 8 locations plus our administrative staff was given a theme to dress up as. Help us decide which group was the most creative and clever. Like and share the picture that is your favorite! 1 point for each like and 5 points for each share (points only count if shared and liked from EmUrgentCares page). Voting ends at 10pm. Good Luck to all and Happy Halloween!Image attachmentImage attachment+6Image attachment
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 29
  • Shares: 13
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

Great costumes to all locations!!

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

2 days ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

Happy Halloween! Don’t forget, our 8 locations are open 9 A.M.-9 P.M. if you need us. ... See MoreSee Less

Happy Halloween! Don’t forget, our 8 locations are open 9 A.M.-9 P.M. if you need us.
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Happy Halloween! If you are going out tonight let us do the driving! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy Halloween! If you are going out tonight let us do the driving!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU