SPOTTED: Bethlehem boys beat Shaker; will play in Section II finals

RENSSELAER – Bethlehem defeated Shaker in three straight sets on Wednesday, Nov. 1, to move into the Section II, Class AA finals.

The Eagles took the first set 25-15, the second 25-19 and the third 25-22.

Bethlehem will now play Shenendehowa, who defeated Columbia High School in three sets to make the finals, on Friday for the championship.

