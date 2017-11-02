SPOTTED: Bethlehem boys beat Shaker; will play in Section II finals

Nov 02, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports
RENSSELAER – Bethlehem defeated Shaker in three straight sets on Wednesday, Nov. 1, to move into the Section II, Class AA finals.
The Eagles took the first set 25-15, the second 25-19 and the third 25-22.
Bethlehem will now play Shenendehowa, who defeated Columbia High School in three sets to make the finals, on Friday for the championship.
Open a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
