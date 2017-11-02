SPOTTED: The Scotties eliminate The Eagles in straight sets

Nov 02, 2017 Jim Franco High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports
STILLWATER – The Scotties from Ballston Spa eliminated the Eagles from Bethlehem in straight sets – 25-12, 25-15 and 25-18, on Thursday, Nov. 2.
Ballston Spa will now play Shenendehowa for the Section II, Class AA championship on Saturday, Nov. 4.
