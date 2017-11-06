Blue Star Mothers collect goods for the troops

Nov 06, 2017 Spotlight News Community, Galleries, News
The Blue Star Mothers Capital Region NY 2 held their annual Holiday Boxes for the Troops Saturday, Nov. 4 at Colonie Center.
Suggested donations included individually wrapped crackers, mac and cheese, gum and hard candy, granola and energy bars, Pringles, fruit snacks, playing cards, sanitary wipes, lip balm, toothpaste, puzzle books, insect repellent and black socks.
There was music and dancing and other entertainment throughout the day.
Photos by Tom Heffernan Sr.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
