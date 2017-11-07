Incumbents all return in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND — You won’t see any new faces on the town board, or seated at the supervisor’s position.

Democrats Paul Pastore and Patricia Slavick will return to the town board for the next four years. Each earned commanding leads over Republican challengers Michele Coons and Katherine Burbank. Slavick and Pastore each earned 5,884 and 5,762 votes, respectively, to earn the two open seats on the board. Coons and Burbank earned 3,406 and 3,087, respectively, in comparison.

Supervisor Peter Barber will return for his second two-year term at the helm, garnering nearly twice as many votes as Republican challenger Brian Forte. Barber, earned 6,162 to Forte’s 3,112 votes.

