Mahan wins Colonie seat again

Spotlight file photo

COLONIE — In what was anticipated to be a close race for town supervisor, incumbent Democrat Paula Mahan beat out Republican Frank Mauriello.

Mahan took 11,941 votes to Mauriello’s 10,631 tonight, a margin of 53 to 47 percent.

Based on Democrat and Republican votes exclusively, Mauriello fell behind Mahan by 3,100 votes. He managed to tighten that gap through his endorsements from Conservative (1,212), Green (217), Independence (771) and Reform (70) parties.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story