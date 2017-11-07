Tiger takes highway post in Bethlehem

DELMAR — When Brent Meredith stepped down as the town’s highway superintendent, it created a whirlwind of events that shaped the political scene this year. In all, three candidates pushed for their chance to take the position.

At the end of the night, Republican John “Tiger” Anastasi earned 43 percent of the votes, enough to take the post away from Democrat candidate Daniel Morin (29%) and Working Families candidate Giles Wagoner (28%).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story