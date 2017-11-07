Town incumbents look strong early in Colonie

COLONIE — Democrat Linda Murphy and Republican David Green both have enough votes for two of the three open seats on Colonie’s Town Board, with Democrat Melissa Jeffers Von Dollen leading the pack early for the third.

With less than 10 percent of the votes collected, Von Dollen has 1,023 votes to Green’s 1,019 and Murphy’s 1,010.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story