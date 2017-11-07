VanLuven commands lead in Bethlehem race for supervisor

DELMAR — Democrat David VanLuven owns a 61 to 39 percent lead with nearly all the votes accounted for in the race for Bethlehem Town Supervisor.

In a race without an incumbent, VanLuven has 2,148 votes to his Republican challenger, Gary Fish’s 1,394, with 80 percent of the votes accounted for.

John Clarkson (D), the town’s current supervisor, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

