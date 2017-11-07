VanLuven takes Bethlehem’s top seat

VANLUVEN

DELMAR — With long-standing supervisor John Clarkson deciding to step down at the end of this year, it opened an opportunity for new leadership in town.

Democrat David VanLuven, currently sitting on the Town Board, earned 7,222 to Republican Gary Fish’s 4,242, to be named Bethlehem’s next supervisor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story