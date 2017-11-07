 

Who comes out of foggy political scene in Bethlehem?

Nov 07, 2017

DELMAR — Democrat Maureen Cunningham and Republican Jim Foster are leading a pack of four candidates vying for two seats on Bethlehem’s Town Board.

With 80 percent of the votes counted, Cunningham is the leading candidate with 2,360 votes, followed by Foster’s 2,136.

In a race clouded by confusion as to who would or should be on the Democrat party line, Cunningham has the lead, but her fellow linemate George Harder is behind with 1,901. Daniel Coffey, under the Working Families party, has 1,429.

Gansle with sizable lead for clerk's seat

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

