Who comes out of foggy political scene in Bethlehem?

DELMAR — Democrat Maureen Cunningham and Republican Jim Foster are leading a pack of four candidates vying for two seats on Bethlehem’s Town Board.

With 80 percent of the votes counted, Cunningham is the leading candidate with 2,360 votes, followed by Foster’s 2,136.

In a race clouded by confusion as to who would or should be on the Democrat party line, Cunningham has the lead, but her fellow linemate George Harder is behind with 1,901. Daniel Coffey, under the Working Families party, has 1,429.

