SPOTTED: Albany County Democrats at their post-election celebration

Sales Office in Saratoga will be closed on the following dates:

November, 10th – 13th and November, 23rd – 26th.



Below are other locations in Saratoga County to purchase fare products. You can also refill your Navigator online nav.cdta.org/efare.



Price Chopper

55 Railroad Place, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)

115 Ballston Ave, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)

Rt. 146 & Vischer Ferry Rd, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)

3045 Rt 50, Saratoga Springs (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)

15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)

1 Kendall Way, Malta (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)



Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less eFare nav.cdta.org Genfare Link Transit Industry Fare Collection System

Cost: $4 per person

Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead!



Celebrate Spinney November birthdays! Please be sure to come, especially if you have a birthday this month.



Enjoy a friendly game of trivia in the new Clubhouse while enjoying the fireplace!



Donate blood at the Bethlehem Public Library.



We all live with some degree of stress and it can get in the way of our everyday life. Why not join us to learn how to meditate for stress relief. Dayle Groudine, Reiki Master (and Spinney resident!), will guide us through meditation. Please bring a water bottle, blanket/yoga mat/pillow if you wish to lie on the floor or if you want to cover up under a blanket… of course, some might prefer meditating in a chair. Event will take place in the Clubhouse.



Enjoy a lunch with your neighbors and friends at Romo’s Restaurant. RSVP is due by 11/10 at 8AM. Meet at the Clubhouse at 11:40AM on the 14th to carpool.



Join us in honoring our country for the inaugural flag raising at new Clubhouse (6 Parker Mathusa Place)!



