SPOTTED: The 62nd Veterans Day Parade in Albany

Nov 12, 2017 Jim Franco
ALBANY – The 62nd Veterans Day Parade kicked off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and featured veterans organizations, their supporters, school bands and youth groups from across the Capital District.
The parade marched down Central Avenue to Washington Avenue past the reviewing stand at the state Education Department building.
The co-grand marshalls were Jack Clancy and Jimmy Brown, co-founders of the Tri-County Council of Vietnam Era Veterans, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
