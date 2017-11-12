 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: The 62nd Veterans Day Parade in Albany

Nov 12, 2017 Albany County, Community, Galleries, News, Towns

SPOTTED: The 62nd Veterans Day Parade in Albany

ALBANY – The 62nd Veterans Day Parade kicked off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and featured veterans organizations, their supporters, school bands and youth groups from across the Capital District.

The parade marched down Central Avenue to Washington Avenue past the reviewing stand at the state Education Department building.

The co-grand marshalls were Jack Clancy and Jimmy Brown, co-founders of the Tri-County Council of Vietnam Era Veterans, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

17 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

A stronger transportation network. Nearly 13 million passengers ride CDTA each year to commute to work, travel to entertainment, get to school and more. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA youtu.be/9AO4cEyHJR8youtube.com ... See MoreSee Less

Video image
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

22 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Weekend Service Alert!
There is so much going on in the Capital Region this weekend! Be sure to check our Service Advisories before heading out!
See More: www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

CDTA is running on a regular Saturday Schedule today. There is a reroute in effect for The Veteran's Day Parade www.cdta.org/service-advisories/veteran%E2%80%99s-day-parade-2017 ... See MoreSee Less

CDTA is running on a regular Saturday Schedule today. There is a reroute in effect for The Veterans Day Parade https://www.cdta.org/service-advisories/veteran%E2%80%99s-day-parade-2017
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Weekend Service Alert!
There is so much going on in the Capital Region this weekend! Be sure to check our Service Advisories before heading out!
See More: www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thank you to all the Veterans who have served and fought for the freedoms we live every day! ... See MoreSee Less

Thank you to all the Veterans who have served and fought for the freedoms we live every day!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Our Sales Office in Saratoga will be closed TODAY through Monday!

Below are other locations in Saratoga County to purchase fare products. You can also refill your Navigator online nav.cdta.org/efare.

Price Chopper
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
115 Ballston Ave, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Rt. 146 & Vischer Ferry Rd, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
3045 Rt 50, Saratoga Springs (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
1 Kendall Way, Malta (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less

eFare

nav.cdta.org

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Center for Economic Growth's post.

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

As CEG celebrates 30 years, we thank you, our partners and investors, for standing with us. Together, we are A Region Connected. bit.ly/2AmR7Ht Video produced by Overit Media ... See MoreSee Less

Video image
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's album.

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Congratulations to Kendra Hart and Brian Hart of Martin Electric for receiving a Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce Good News Award for 2017 for their work and support of businesses and the community!Congratulations to this year's "Good News" Rensselaer County Award recipients: Bella Napoli; Community Resource Federal Credit Union; Man of Kent; Martin Electric; and Tech Valley Center of Gravity. Thank you to all who joined in celebrating these local businesses and Chamber members.

Thank you to event sponsor MVP Health Care, and Rensselaer County Industrial Development Agency for its partnership. Photography by Joan Heffler Photography - Pictures With Personality. ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to Kendra Hart and Brian Hart of Martin Electric for receiving a Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce Good News Award for 2017 for their work and support of businesses and the community!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke updated their cover photo.

4 days ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 14
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU