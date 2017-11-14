Gas prices on the rise

Nov 14, 2017 Jim Franco Business, News
ALBANY – The average price for a tank of gas in the Capital District jumped 3.4 cents per gallon last week, according to GasBuddy.com.
A survey of 546 outlets in the Albany County area found that a gallon of regular costs $2.63, which is significantly higher than the national average of $2.55 a gallon, which is an increase of 1.5 cents compared to the week prior.
The Capital District prices are 34.1 cents higher than a year ago and 2.2 cents higher than a month ago. The national average increased 8.6 cents during the last month and stands at 39.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Over the last five years, prices have ranged widely in the Capital District: from a low of 2.26 per gallon in 2016 to a high of $3.80 in 2012.
“If you use gas prices to figure out the time of year it is, you’d probably think it’s spring based on the continued upward trend showing up in much of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent is the beloved fall at the pump that we’re used to that accompanies the fall weather, but apparently this year is playing a trick on motorists. It’s been a lousy time for motorists, and I’d expect to see some cut their spending during the holidays as gas prices are up.”
