Bethlehem getting ready for First Night

Nov 16, 2017 Spotlight News Community, Entertainment, News, The Spot
A woman celebrates First Night in Bethlehem last year. Photo by Michael Hallisey/Spotlight News)
DELMAR — The Town of Bethlehem will host a family friendly, fun filled evening on New Year’s Eve to ring in the new year and raise money for various nonprofits in the area.
The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is hosting Bethlehem First Night 2018 at the Four Corners, an evening filled with live music and entertainment. Proceeds from this night will go toward the Bethlehem Community Fund, Bethlehem Opportunities Unlimited, Bethlehem Senior Projects and Bethlehem Parks and Recreation.
The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a fireworks show. Amenities include an outdoor ice sculpture, kids’ face painting, crafts, a green screen photo booth and a bounce house. There will also be a teen talent competition at the Town Hall followed by a DJ Dance Party.
Adults will be able to enjoy live music too, as the event will see performances by local acts The Swing Docs, Mendelssohn Club, Big Fez & the Surfmatics, Andy the Music Man, GB – Five and so many more.
Buttons for this event are $10 for adults (and will hike up to $15 on the night of the event), $5 for children ages 12 to 18 and free for children under 12-years-old. Buttons can be purchased on eventbrite.com, or at numerous local locations including McCarrolls Village Butcher, Bethlehem Public Library, Bethlehem Town Hall, O’Slattery’s Irish Pub, Perfect Blend Cafe, Swifty’s Pub, Twisted Vine Wine and Tap, Capital Bank (Slingerlands branch) and the Glenmont branch of National Bank of Coxsackie.
To stay up to date on Bethlehem First Night 2018, follow them on Twitter @Bethlehem1stNgt or like them on Facebook at Bethlehem First Night.
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 15, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Independent We Stand's post.
17 hours ago
We love all the small and independent businesses! Share if you do too! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Thanks to all our new FB fans! We really do like you too :) ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA is proud to offer this new program for our military heroes. Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸🚌🇺🇸 ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA to offer new fare discount to veteransThey will be issued special cards for discount ridership
Thank you
Very nice
2 days ago
Congratulations to Kate Wolfe on her appointment to Regional Executive Vice President at Kinderhook Bank to help maintain a smooth transition of former Patriot Federal Bank customers, branches and systems. She will also assist in developing business and community relationships in the Fulton and Montgomery county markets as Kinderhook Bank continues to expand. ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs's post.
2 days ago
We are about start our 6th annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon #CDTAproudOur General Counsel, Jonathan, speaking to #CapitalRegion #Veterans on our collaboration with Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA to offer half-price fares to Veterans. More information to come!! ... See MoreSee Less
Don't forget to join Albany Broadcasting Company today for their Stuff A Bus Food Drive, at Hannaford Supermarket Latham supporting the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. We’ll be collecting donations from 6am-7pm. www.win1049sports.com/common/page.php?id=1161 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Small Business Saturday's event.
3 days ago
Small Business Saturday 2017
We can't wait to celebrate Small Business Saturday!
My Surviving Sisters' Boutique is proud & honored to be an annual 'Neighborhood Champion' on Small Business Saturday sponsored by American Express. Shop Small, Shop Local ALL Year long at #SmallBusiness anywhere USA! Thank you, Kim Miller, Proud Owner 11+ years
I think anything about business is fab
Vialet Brianne Rayne
I'll have product at 3 locations: Second Peek Boutique on Hanover Street, Manchester,NH- CoCreations on Rte 101, Amherst,NH- Browns Euporuium on 15 N Mast Rd, Goffstown ,NH. And I'll be home look forward to seeing you for all that I have to offer. PM me for more information.
The Garden Gate Bed and Breakfast and Boutique are proud to support and participate in Small Business Saturday!
Jackson Square Artisans in Weymouth is joining with all the local businesses in the Square to kick off the holiday season on Small Business Saturday. Join us for Jingle Bells in the Square along with an annual tree lighting event.
Howdy! Yardley BET received its box of swag today - thank you! Question: We are working with some 50 businesses and could use more items, particularly totes and doormats! How may we obtain more? Thanks!
Quite frankly, it is ridiculous that American Express is the supporter of Small Business Saturday, when most small businesses cannot afford to accept American Express. All the rewards that the customers earn are paid largely by the businesses who cannot afford to refuse their business.
The Market Street Merchants in Lewisburg Pa will be participating in Small Business Saturday! Thank you American Express!!
Publication de valeur !
REMEMBER THIS VINTAGE and ANTIQUES, Campobello, SC got our delivery and shared with other small business owners, THANK YOU.
I have my own small crafting business so I understand how important this day is.
Deborah Blair John, Mary Beth Maloy, Marcia Found, Rebecca Vincent, Elizabeth Vincent. Shall we make it a second annual?
Yes!!! So much fun last year!!
Support your small businesses or they will soon be gone!!
Happy Go Smile will be participating 😊
My new small business Trade Secrets is will participating this year as we just opened our shop this past February in Downtown Altoona,PA :) facebook.com/secretsintrade
We love offering our customers the ability to use their American Express payment cards in our Home Decor & Gift Shop in Saint John, Indiana - Shopping on Small Business Saturday is really going to be fun this year at Ambiance Your Home, Your Story..... Maysa Arabikatbi
Want to Work For Yourself via an Online Business? Learn How at buildandconnectmarketing.com !
Don't forget to stay small at a small business Bed & Breakfast! www.kendalltaverninn.com
Sweet Candy Café is looking forward to Small Business Saturday as well as marking our fifth storefront anniverary on November 25th in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. And, you're all invited! Not in the area? We Ship Southern Sweetness! Shop online at SweetCandyCafe.com!
We will be participating at Hearts Gallery in West Seneca, NY!!! 🎉
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
3 days ago
The Amsterdam branch staff are excited about the transition to Kinderhook Bank…they took a new picture to share in front of the branch this morning before opening! ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security!
#cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less
Stop lying. You just want to be able to sell everyones information to make some extra cash.
A stronger transportation network. Nearly 13 million passengers ride CDTA each year to commute to work, travel to entertainment, get to school and more. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA youtu.be/9AO4cEyHJR8youtube.com ... See MoreSee Less