Bethlehem getting ready for First Night

A woman celebrates First Night in Bethlehem last year. Photo by Michael Hallisey/Spotlight News)

DELMAR — The Town of Bethlehem will host a family friendly, fun filled evening on New Year’s Eve to ring in the new year and raise money for various nonprofits in the area.

The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is hosting Bethlehem First Night 2018 at the Four Corners, an evening filled with live music and entertainment. Proceeds from this night will go toward the Bethlehem Community Fund, Bethlehem Opportunities Unlimited, Bethlehem Senior Projects and Bethlehem Parks and Recreation.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a fireworks show. Amenities include an outdoor ice sculpture, kids’ face painting, crafts, a green screen photo booth and a bounce house. There will also be a teen talent competition at the Town Hall followed by a DJ Dance Party.

Adults will be able to enjoy live music too, as the event will see performances by local acts The Swing Docs, Mendelssohn Club, Big Fez & the Surfmatics, Andy the Music Man, GB – Five and so many more.

Buttons for this event are $10 for adults (and will hike up to $15 on the night of the event), $5 for children ages 12 to 18 and free for children under 12-years-old. Buttons can be purchased on eventbrite.com, or at numerous local locations including McCarrolls Village Butcher, Bethlehem Public Library, Bethlehem Town Hall, O’Slattery’s Irish Pub, Perfect Blend Cafe, Swifty’s Pub, Twisted Vine Wine and Tap, Capital Bank (Slingerlands branch) and the Glenmont branch of National Bank of Coxsackie.

To stay up to date on Bethlehem First Night 2018, follow them on Twitter @Bethlehem1stNgt or like them on Facebook at Bethlehem First Night.

