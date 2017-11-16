BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: A library lover’s story

At Bethlehem library, we see a lot of familiar faces on a daily basis. One of them is longtime library-goer Hazel Beebe, 93, who lives at Atria Delmar Place right next door to us.

Many afternoons, Hazel strolls over from the Atria to check out what’s going on, browse the books or just for a change of scenery. The library is like a second home to her. She said it gives her a sense of independence, and she always feels welcome here.

“It’s my place to get out,” she said, adding that it’s her goal to get over at least once a day. “And if I want to come back more times, that’s fine. I can walk over; I’m my own boss.”

Hazel sat down with us recently to talk about why the library is so important to her.

“In the third grade, I discovered the library, and it has been my love ever since,” she said.

Hazel said she’s long been a big fan of mysteries and has started reading more biographies and nonfiction recently.

Her daughter, Barb, said the library has meant life and liberty for her mother, who moved into the assisted living facility and spent a year-and-a-half of rehab to get her back on her feet. She said Hazel’s goal of making the daily trek to the library has helped her to survive and move forward.

“It’s everything to my mother. It’s the world,” said Barb. “She’s thankful every day that she’s able to be there and access the library.”

Make some noise

Set your inner musician loose with help from the latest additions to our Library of Things. You can now check out ukuleles, electronic keyboards and xylophones for 28 days at a time. All of the instruments come with a carrying case and user guide and require little, if any, setup. Is singing more your thing? Don’t forget that we also have portable karaoke machines that can be checked out for a week at a time, so get ready to make some noise in the comfort of your own home!

Library of Things items are purchased with support from the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

Make your first impression count

Craft a resume that will catch the eye of a potential employer with Cypress Resume. This new online service, offered for free to library patrons, can be accessed at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org. From the home page, click on the “Research” tab and look for the Cypress Resume link alphabetically.

Holiday hours

The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 23, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Upcoming events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts

