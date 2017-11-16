CBA and Colonie/Shaker kick off hockey season with a scrimmage

Nov 16, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, High School Sports, News, Schools, Sports
COLONIE – The high school hockey season kicked off last week with a number of scrimmages across the Capital District.
CBA and Colonie/Shaker played at the Albany County Facility on Thursday, Nov. 16.
There were refs, but there was not an official score kept.
CBA will play its first league game of the season against Guilderland on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Schenectady County Recreational Facility.
Colonie/Shaker will play in the Bethlehem tournament this weekend at the YMCA.
Click on a photo below to see a full size version of the rest.
Feb 18, 2017 0
Jan 21, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
9 hours ago
Congratulations to Dawn Abbuhl and the staff at Repeat Business Systems on their recognition by the Albany Business Review with a 2017 Achievers Award! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/11/10/who-and-what-you-missed-from-the-2017-achievers.html#g... ... See MoreSee Less
Who and what you missed from the 2017 Achievers - Albany Business ReviewMore than 300 businesspeople came together at the Albany Marriott last night to recognize the 2017 Achievers.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 13 new photos — with Kelli Schreivogl and 2 others.
12 hours ago
What a special day honoring and saying thank you at our annual Veterans Appreciation Event earlier this week. Thank you to our Board Member, Joe Spairana for bringing his father's helmet from WWII with him to display. We are excited to announce a new Veterans initiative that will allow all honorably discharged Veterans the opportunity to ride with us for half-fare. More information can be found on our website www.cdta.org/news/new-veterans-program-launches ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Independent We Stand's post.
1 day ago
We love all the small and independent businesses! Share if you do too! ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks to all our new FB fans! We really do like you too :) ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA is proud to offer this new program for our military heroes. Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸🚌🇺🇸 ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA to offer new fare discount to veteransThey will be issued special cards for discount ridership
Thank you
Very nice
Nancy Hardt
Congratulations to Kate Wolfe on her appointment to Regional Executive Vice President at Kinderhook Bank to help maintain a smooth transition of former Patriot Federal Bank customers, branches and systems. She will also assist in developing business and community relationships in the Fulton and Montgomery county markets as Kinderhook Bank continues to expand. ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs's post.
3 days ago
We are about start our 6th annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon #CDTAproudOur General Counsel, Jonathan, speaking to #CapitalRegion #Veterans on our collaboration with Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA to offer half-price fares to Veterans. More information to come!! ... See MoreSee Less
Don't forget to join Albany Broadcasting Company today for their Stuff A Bus Food Drive, at Hannaford Supermarket Latham supporting the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. We’ll be collecting donations from 6am-7pm. www.win1049sports.com/common/page.php?id=1161 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Small Business Saturday's event.
3 days ago
Small Business Saturday 2017
We can't wait to celebrate Small Business Saturday!
My Surviving Sisters' Boutique is proud & honored to be an annual 'Neighborhood Champion' on Small Business Saturday sponsored by American Express. Shop Small, Shop Local ALL Year long at #SmallBusiness anywhere USA! Thank you, Kim Miller, Proud Owner 11+ years
I think anything about business is fab
Vialet Brianne Rayne
I'll have product at 3 locations: Second Peek Boutique on Hanover Street, Manchester,NH- CoCreations on Rte 101, Amherst,NH- Browns Euporuium on 15 N Mast Rd, Goffstown ,NH. And I'll be home look forward to seeing you for all that I have to offer. PM me for more information.
The Garden Gate Bed and Breakfast and Boutique are proud to support and participate in Small Business Saturday!
Jackson Square Artisans in Weymouth is joining with all the local businesses in the Square to kick off the holiday season on Small Business Saturday. Join us for Jingle Bells in the Square along with an annual tree lighting event.
Howdy! Yardley BET received its box of swag today - thank you! Question: We are working with some 50 businesses and could use more items, particularly totes and doormats! How may we obtain more? Thanks!
Quite frankly, it is ridiculous that American Express is the supporter of Small Business Saturday, when most small businesses cannot afford to accept American Express. All the rewards that the customers earn are paid largely by the businesses who cannot afford to refuse their business.
The Market Street Merchants in Lewisburg Pa will be participating in Small Business Saturday! Thank you American Express!!
Publication de valeur !
REMEMBER THIS VINTAGE and ANTIQUES, Campobello, SC got our delivery and shared with other small business owners, THANK YOU.
I have my own small crafting business so I understand how important this day is.
Deborah Blair John, Mary Beth Maloy, Marcia Found, Rebecca Vincent, Elizabeth Vincent. Shall we make it a second annual?
Yes!!! So much fun last year!!
Support your small businesses or they will soon be gone!!
Happy Go Smile will be participating 😊
My new small business Trade Secrets is will participating this year as we just opened our shop this past February in Downtown Altoona,PA :) facebook.com/secretsintrade
We love offering our customers the ability to use their American Express payment cards in our Home Decor & Gift Shop in Saint John, Indiana - Shopping on Small Business Saturday is really going to be fun this year at Ambiance Your Home, Your Story..... Maysa Arabikatbi
Want to Work For Yourself via an Online Business? Learn How at buildandconnectmarketing.com !
Don't forget to stay small at a small business Bed & Breakfast! www.kendalltaverninn.com
Sweet Candy Café is looking forward to Small Business Saturday as well as marking our fifth storefront anniverary on November 25th in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. And, you're all invited! Not in the area? We Ship Southern Sweetness! Shop online at SweetCandyCafe.com!
We will be participating at Hearts Gallery in West Seneca, NY!!! 🎉
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
3 days ago
The Amsterdam branch staff are excited about the transition to Kinderhook Bank…they took a new picture to share in front of the branch this morning before opening! ... See MoreSee Less