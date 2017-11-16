CBA and Colonie/Shaker kick off hockey season with a scrimmage

COLONIE – The high school hockey season kicked off last week with a number of scrimmages across the Capital District.

CBA and Colonie/Shaker played at the Albany County Facility on Thursday, Nov. 16.

There were refs, but there was not an official score kept.

CBA will play its first league game of the season against Guilderland on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Schenectady County Recreational Facility.

Colonie/Shaker will play in the Bethlehem tournament this weekend at the YMCA.

Click on a photo below to see a full size version of the rest.

