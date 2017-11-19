 

SPOTTED: Colonie Pop Warner are Super Bowl champs

Nov 19, 2017

ALBANY – For the first time in 14 years, the Colonie Pop Warner team won the Super Bowl.

After a hard-fought, well-played game against the squad from Green County on Saturday, Nov. 18, The Raiders walked out of Bleeker Stadium with a 16-7 victory.

For Colonie, Michael DonVito caught a touchdown pass from quarterback PJ Parisi, and Luke Szepek recovered a fumble for the second score. Both two-point conversions were successful.

“We played them a couple times this year, and it’s hard to beat a team, especially a good team, more than once,” said coach Andy Faragon. “I thought the kids would be a little down but they weren’t. They played hard today. They played hard for us all year and today, all the hard work they put in since August paid off.”

